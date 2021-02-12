SingularityNET (AGI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.92 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 75.5% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $156.66 million and approximately $7.92 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00060196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $516.34 or 0.01095816 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 59.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005707 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00055236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,652.45 or 0.05629255 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00027470 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00020340 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00034532 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 854,717,979 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

