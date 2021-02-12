Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Shares Gap Down to $14.20

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.20, but opened at $13.67. Siyata Mobile shares last traded at $14.09, with a volume of 480 shares trading hands.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Siyata Mobile in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Siyata Mobile stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,886,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 20.88% of Siyata Mobile as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA)

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

