SkinCoin Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (SKIN)

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded 26.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 12th. SkinCoin has a market capitalization of $113,081.02 and approximately $18,578.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SkinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded 52.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SkinCoin Coin Profile

SkinCoin (SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org . SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

