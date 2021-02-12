Skycoin (SKY) Price Up 44.5% This Week

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 16% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Skycoin has a total market cap of $29.02 million and $3.41 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.45 or 0.00003051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded up 44.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

