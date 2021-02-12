Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.85

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.85 and traded as high as $27.97. Sleep Country Canada shares last traded at $27.28, with a volume of 368,135 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on ZZZ. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$25.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.96. The firm has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 19.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.33.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$242.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$227.25 million. Analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.26%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.