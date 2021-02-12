SLM Solutions Group AG (AM3D.F) (ETR:AM3D) Trading Down 4.2%

SLM Solutions Group AG (AM3D.F) (ETR:AM3D)’s share price was down 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €22.65 ($26.65) and last traded at €22.95 ($27.00). Approximately 37,045 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 48,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at €23.95 ($28.18).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on SLM Solutions Group AG (AM3D.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €19.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $453.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39.

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting.

