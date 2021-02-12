SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.18.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$28.25 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

TSE SRU.UN traded up C$0.86 on Friday, reaching C$25.19. The stock had a trading volume of 726,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,710. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.21. The company has a market cap of C$4.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.78, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.49. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$14.58 and a 1-year high of C$32.16.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.