SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.60

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.60 and traded as high as $24.46. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at $24.33, with a volume of 694,203 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.86.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.14 billion and a PE ratio of 28.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.55.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.