Smartshare (SSP) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $228,090.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 29.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.48 or 0.00178764 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Token Trading

Smartshare can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

