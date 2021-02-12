Smartshare Trading 28.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 16.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $158,180.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded up 28.6% against the US dollar. One Smartshare token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Smartshare alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.55 or 0.00179231 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Smartshare Token Profile

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Token Trading

Smartshare can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.