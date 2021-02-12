Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz Sells 522 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz sold 522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $41,760.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 16,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Michael Arntz sold 27,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $2,088,180.00.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Michael Arntz sold 25,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,756,750.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Michael Arntz sold 25,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,250.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $1,038,300.00.

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,463,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,064. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.67. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $30.91 and a twelve month high of $85.43. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.05 and a beta of 1.52.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,920,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,945 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 987,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,825,000 after purchasing an additional 465,376 shares during the period. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth $19,122,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 783,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,711,000 after purchasing an additional 328,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

