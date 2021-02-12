Smartspace Software plc (SMRT.L) (LON:SMRT) Shares Gap Down to $146.00

Smartspace Software plc (SMRT.L) (LON:SMRT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $146.00, but opened at $141.00. Smartspace Software plc (SMRT.L) shares last traded at $142.92, with a volume of 11,389 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £40.38 million and a PE ratio of -5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 136.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 100.16.

Smartspace Software plc (SMRT.L) Company Profile (LON:SMRT)

Smartspace Software Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells Software as a Service (Saas) software solutions in the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: SwipeOn, Space Connect, and Anders & Kern. It offers solutions, such as desk booking, meeting room management, visitor management, concierge, and workplace analytics.

