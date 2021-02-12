Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.98

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.98 and last traded at $50.84, with a volume of 14409 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.13.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMFKY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.