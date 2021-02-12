Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $6,447,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 2.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 308,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Longbow Research cut Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.33.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total transaction of $1,141,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at $3,130,183.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $4,470,213.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,893 shares of company stock worth $12,876,551. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SNA stock opened at $189.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.72 and a 1 year high of $193.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.02.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

