Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 103.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake stock opened at $298.73 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $208.55 and a one year high of $429.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $293.51.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.65 million. The company’s revenue was up 118.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.92) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.25.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

