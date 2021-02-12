SnowGem Price Down 13.2% Over Last 7 Days (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000581 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 200.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

