Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Down 67.6% in January

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 67.6% from the January 14th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BICEY stock opened at $29.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.99. Société BIC has a twelve month low of $22.32 and a twelve month high of $34.64.

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded Société BIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

SociÃ©tÃ© BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products in Europe and internationally. The company offers stationery products, including ball pens, ink, dry gel pens, fineliner pens, graphite pencils, coloring pencils, coloring felt pens, poster paints, water colors, plasticines, double-sided dry eraser whiteboards, mini pocket mouse decor, glue stock dÃ©cor, markers, stickers, graphic pencils, mechanical pencils, sticky notes, printing products, dyes, leads, writing instruments, and correction and adhesive tapes, as well as crayons, arts and crafts kits, correction fluids, correction pens, and erasers.

