Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCGLY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCGLY opened at $4.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.61, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.57. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Société Générale Société anonyme had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

