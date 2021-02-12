Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SDXAY. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sodexo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDXAY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,470. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99. Sodexo has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $22.13.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

