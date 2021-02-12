Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SDXAY. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sodexo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS:SDXAY opened at $18.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.99. Sodexo has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $22.13.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

