Sohu.com Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 4,817 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 400% compared to the typical daily volume of 963 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOHU. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 58.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,180,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,435,000 after acquiring an additional 435,599 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the third quarter worth about $4,243,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the third quarter worth about $3,506,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 167,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the second quarter worth about $1,249,000. 39.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOHU traded up $1.53 on Friday, hitting $21.78. 26,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,706. Sohu.com has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $25.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.13.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.92. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Sohu.com will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SOHU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

