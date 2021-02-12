SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Holdings Raised by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $6,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,369,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,279,868,000 after purchasing an additional 258,096 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2,920.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 803,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 777,141 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,592,000 after purchasing an additional 196,656 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 383,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,475,000 after purchasing an additional 108,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 202,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,233,000 after purchasing an additional 36,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $330.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $316.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.39. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.02 and a 52-week high of $377.00.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total value of $92,354.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,298,146.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,384 shares of company stock worth $1,715,530 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Truist started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.84.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.