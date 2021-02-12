Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.42

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.42 and last traded at $20.42, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.42.

SMPNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sompo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sompo from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average is $18.65. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.51.

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sompo had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Sompo Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance, life insurance, and nursing and health care services in Japan and internationally. It underwrites various P&C insurance products, including automobile and fire, as well as offers security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

