Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.69

Sonic Foundry, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.69 and traded as high as $4.73. Sonic Foundry shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 4,845 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.22 million, a P/E ratio of -92.40 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69.

Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.15 million for the quarter.

Sonic Foundry, Inc provides video enterprise solutions and services for the for the digital-first, distance learning, and corporate communications market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It offers Mediasite Video Platform, a solution to manage, search, analyze, publish, and stream video content; and Mediasite Video Cloud, a Software as a Service solution to host and manage customers' content.

