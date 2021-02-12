Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Director Sells $535,950.00 in Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $535,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,134.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Julius Genachowski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sonos alerts:

On Thursday, November 19th, Julius Genachowski sold 30,000 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $638,100.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00.

NASDAQ SONO traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $35.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,533,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -141.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.86 million. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. Sonos’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SONO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded Sonos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.