Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.83.

SONO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Get Sonos alerts:

In other Sonos news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 76,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $1,931,664.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,134.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $1,693,552.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,906,419.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 763,612 shares of company stock valued at $16,963,210 in the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 38.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 11,327 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 254.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 34.7% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,243,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,871,000 after purchasing an additional 320,451 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the third quarter worth $387,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 16.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,098 shares during the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.00. Sonos has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $37.99.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sonos will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.