Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.62

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOMC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.62 and traded as high as $35.50. Southern Michigan Bancorp shares last traded at $35.50, with a volume of 57 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $81.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

About Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC)

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Michigan Bank & Trust that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, institutions, and governmental agencies primarily in the southern Michigan communities. Its deposit products include interest and non-interest checking, passbook savings, and various types of money market accounts; time, savings, and demand deposits; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Michigan Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Michigan Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.