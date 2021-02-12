Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Short Interest Update

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Spanish Broadcasting System stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 40,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,333. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of -0.51. Spanish Broadcasting System has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28.

About Spanish Broadcasting System

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.

