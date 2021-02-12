SparkPoint Price Reaches $0.0104 on Top Exchanges (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. SparkPoint has a market cap of $76.48 million and approximately $10.45 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SparkPoint has traded up 627.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SparkPoint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00066655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $529.82 or 0.01111020 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00057551 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006369 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,723.19 or 0.05710507 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00027386 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00019544 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00035754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SparkPoint Profile

SparkPoint is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,369,409,818 coins. The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

SparkPoint can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

