SparksPay Hits One Day Volume of $28.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 45% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. SparksPay has a total market cap of $45,133.64 and $28.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SparksPay has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00010600 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000071 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,449,007 coins and its circulating supply is 9,367,413 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SparksPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

