Sparton Resources (CVE:SRI) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Sparton Resources Inc. (CVE:SRI) was down 16.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 368,607 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 251,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a market cap of C$10.27 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.63, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Get Sparton Resources alerts:

In related news, Director Alan Lee Barker sold 71,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total value of C$35,938.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,716,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,358,384.

Sparton Resources Inc, an exploration and development stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of properties in Canada and China. It has an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bruell Gold Property comprises 20 claims located in Vauquelin Township, Quebec; and Matachewan Gold Property, including 3 mining leases located in northern Ontario.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Sparton Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparton Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.