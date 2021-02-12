SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT) Shares Up 0.1%

SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.07 and last traded at $50.04. 10,490 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $50.02.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter.

