SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Purchased by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,255,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,439 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares accounts for about 5.8% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Capital Planning Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of SPDR Gold MiniShares worth $23,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 229.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 45,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 31,385 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 186.2% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 541,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after acquiring an additional 352,072 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 190,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLDM remained flat at $$18.18 during trading hours on Friday. 77,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,573,112. SPDR Gold MiniShares has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $20.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.