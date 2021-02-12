SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Stake Raised by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,349 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF accounts for 2.7% of Iowa State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Iowa State Bank owned 0.58% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $8,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of CWI stock remained flat at $$29.58 during trading on Friday. 2,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,727. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $29.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.97.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

