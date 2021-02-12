Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf (NYSEARCA:ACIM) Shares Up 0.5%

Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf (NYSEARCA:ACIM)’s share price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.40 and last traded at $52.15. 22,458 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 13,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.88.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.77.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.