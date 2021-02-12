SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SDY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $110.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.63. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $111.46.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

