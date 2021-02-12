SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,541 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust worth $27,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 87 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $462.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.79. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $214.22 and a 12-month high of $463.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

