Spectrecoin Price Hits $0.10 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00048183 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.99 or 0.00360219 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002483 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00013418 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00015623 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00009615 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

