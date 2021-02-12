Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEPJF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BNP Paribas raised Spectris from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Spectris from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of SEPJF stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. Spectris has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $43.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.36 and its 200-day moving average is $35.39.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

