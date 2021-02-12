Speedy Hire Plc (SDY.L) (LON:SDY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $59.38

Speedy Hire Plc (SDY.L) (LON:SDY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $59.38 and traded as high as $64.40. Speedy Hire Plc (SDY.L) shares last traded at $63.60, with a volume of 419,809 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £335.18 million and a PE ratio of 79.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 68.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 59.38.

Speedy Hire Plc (SDY.L) Company Profile (LON:SDY)

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

