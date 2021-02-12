Sphere (SPHR) Price Up 58.6% This Week

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded up 21.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Sphere has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and approximately $16,288.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sphere coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sphere has traded up 58.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,434.24 or 1.00070870 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00043182 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00075284 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 180.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014334 BTC.

About Sphere

Sphere is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

