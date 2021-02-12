Sphere (SPHR) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $16,327.00

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Sphere coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sphere has a market cap of $4.08 million and approximately $16,327.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sphere has traded 70.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sphere alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,801.12 or 0.99911033 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00044207 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00079903 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 184.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00015043 BTC.

Sphere Coin Profile

Sphere (SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io . Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sphere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sphere and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.