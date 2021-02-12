Spiking (SPIKE) Hits Market Cap of $490,077.24

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded down 20.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Spiking has a market cap of $490,077.24 and $51.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spiking has traded down 87.7% against the dollar. One Spiking coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00066436 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.75 or 0.01100446 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00058270 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006374 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,741.83 or 0.05749806 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00027520 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00019366 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00035730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Spiking Profile

SPIKE is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com . Spiking’s official website is spiking.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Buying and Selling Spiking

Spiking can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

