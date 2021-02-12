Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) (LON:SPT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) (LON:SPT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 256.40 ($3.35).
Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) in a research report on Monday, January 18th.
Shares of SPT stock opened at GBX 259 ($3.38) on Friday. Spirent Communications plc has a 1 year low of GBX 146.81 ($1.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 254.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 272.59. The company has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 16.94.
Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) Company Profile
Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.
