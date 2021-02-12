Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) (LON:SPT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) (LON:SPT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 256.40 ($3.35).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of SPT stock opened at GBX 259 ($3.38) on Friday. Spirent Communications plc has a 1 year low of GBX 146.81 ($1.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 254.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 272.59. The company has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 16.94.

In other news, insider Paula Bell acquired 50,000 shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 257 ($3.36) per share, for a total transaction of £128,500 ($167,886.07). Insiders have acquired a total of 50,097 shares of company stock worth $12,875,072 over the last 90 days.

Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

