Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 19th. Analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SRC opened at $41.39 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $54.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -517.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

