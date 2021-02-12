Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) – Investment analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Sprott in a report released on Tuesday, February 9th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sprott’s FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Get Sprott alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprott from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sprott from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sprott from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of SII stock opened at $32.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.74 million and a P/E ratio of 42.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sprott has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $43.63.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $35.40 million during the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 8.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SII. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Sprott by 14,869.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Sprott by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Sprott in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Sprott in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.