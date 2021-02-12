Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Sets New 12-Month High at $81.21

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $81.21 and last traded at $81.21, with a volume of 13631 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.49.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion and a PE ratio of -48.75.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.02 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 102,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $4,423,891.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $261,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,772 shares of company stock valued at $12,645,629.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 243.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 29,238 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 48.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 1,649.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,467,000 after purchasing an additional 819,431 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 200.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 119,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 118.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

