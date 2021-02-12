SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $80.67 Million

Brokerages predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) will announce $80.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $81.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $80.30 million. SPS Commerce reported sales of $72.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year sales of $309.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $309.60 million to $310.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $360.48 million, with estimates ranging from $356.67 million to $365.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Benchmark increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $110.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.34 and its 200 day moving average is $91.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $118.06.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 8,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total value of $917,338.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,347,290.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,935,432.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,786,973.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,157 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,682 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in SPS Commerce by 42.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

