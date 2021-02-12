SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) will announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. SPX posted earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SPX.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPXC. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SPX from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,134,751.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPX by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,617,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,902,000 after purchasing an additional 286,579 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,130,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,437,000 after purchasing an additional 427,778 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SPX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,022,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,735 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SPX by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 724,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,508,000 after purchasing an additional 513,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPX by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,384,000 after purchasing an additional 49,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

SPXC stock opened at $55.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SPX has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

