SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Trading Down 15.7%

Shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) traded down 15.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.90 and last traded at $18.56. 1,728,232 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,435% from the average session volume of 112,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.26.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($7.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.64) by ($3.39). The company had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile (NYSE:SQZ)

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. The company's lead product candidate, SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

