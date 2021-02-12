SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Trading Down 15.7%

Shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) traded down 15.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.90 and last traded at $18.56. 1,728,232 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,435% from the average session volume of 112,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.26.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000.
SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile (NYSE:SQZ)
SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. The company's lead product candidate, SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.
